    Rear Adm. Michael Mattis Interview

    PORTLAND PORT, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.30.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    PORTLAND PORT, England (June 30, 2025) Rear Adm. Michael Mattis, director, strategic effects, U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa, commander, Task Force (CTF) 66 speaks during exercise Sea Breeze 2025-2's opening ceremony June 30, 2025.Sea Breeze is an annual maritime exercise aimed at building collective capability and agility to restore security and stability in the dynamic Black Sea. Sea Breeze 2025-2 is focused on Mine Countermeasure, EOD, dive operations, and unmanned underwater vehicles. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alyssa Sperle)

    Location: PORTLAND PORT, GB
    This work, Rear Adm. Michael Mattis Interview, by PO2 Alyssa Sperle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

