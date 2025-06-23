The DINFOS Way - Ep. 29 Beyond the Lens: Tommy Gilligan's Path to Photographic Intent

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87202" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of The DINFOS Way, we kick off a new series spotlighting the talented instructors at the Defense Information School and the courses they lead. Our guest is Tommy Gilligan, a former Navy Photographer's Mate and accomplished photo instructor. With experience at West Point and as a USA Today sports photographer covering teams like the Orioles and Ravens, Tommy brings a wealth of knowledge to the table. He shares insights from the photography portion of the Mass Communication Foundations course, offers practical tips for aspiring photographers, and discusses what it takes to thrive in this ever-evolving field. Join us for an engaging conversation packed with advice and inspiration for anyone interested in military communications and visual storytelling.