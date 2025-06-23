Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 29 Beyond the Lens: Tommy Gilligan's Path to Photographic Intent

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 29 Beyond the Lens: Tommy Gilligan's Path to Photographic Intent

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Audio by John Rous 

    Defense Information School

    In this episode of The DINFOS Way, we kick off a new series spotlighting the talented instructors at the Defense Information School and the courses they lead. Our guest is Tommy Gilligan, a former Navy Photographer's Mate and accomplished photo instructor. With experience at West Point and as a USA Today sports photographer covering teams like the Orioles and Ravens, Tommy brings a wealth of knowledge to the table. He shares insights from the photography portion of the Mass Communication Foundations course, offers practical tips for aspiring photographers, and discusses what it takes to thrive in this ever-evolving field. Join us for an engaging conversation packed with advice and inspiration for anyone interested in military communications and visual storytelling.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 16:30
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87202
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111095210.mp3
    Length: 00:54:30
    Location: US
    Web Views: 75
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 29 Beyond the Lens: Tommy Gilligan's Path to Photographic Intent, by John Rous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download