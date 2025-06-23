Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks Podcast: A Farewell Conversation with Brig. Gen. Brian Moore

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Audio by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    In the latest episode of the Tinker Talks podcast, host Mark Hybers sits down for a powerful and reflective conversation with Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex (OC-ALC) Commander, as he prepares to transition from his role.
    This isn’t just a farewell—it’s a deep dive into two years of innovation, transformation, and leadership behind the scenes at the OC-ALC. From standing up a future-focused “Digital Depot” to preparing the workforce for 2050’s sustainment demands, Moore discusses the sweeping changes and enduring challenges of leading one of the Air Force’s most complex and vital logistics complex.
    Moore shares valuable leadership insights and reflects on the impact of civilian artisans, first-line supervisors, and a culture of innovation.

