Tinker Talks Podcast: A Farewell Conversation with Brig. Gen. Brian Moore

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87184" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In the latest episode of the Tinker Talks podcast, host Mark Hybers sits down for a powerful and reflective conversation with Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex (OC-ALC) Commander, as he prepares to transition from his role.

This isn’t just a farewell—it’s a deep dive into two years of innovation, transformation, and leadership behind the scenes at the OC-ALC. From standing up a future-focused “Digital Depot” to preparing the workforce for 2050’s sustainment demands, Moore discusses the sweeping changes and enduring challenges of leading one of the Air Force’s most complex and vital logistics complex.

Moore shares valuable leadership insights and reflects on the impact of civilian artisans, first-line supervisors, and a culture of innovation.