In the latest episode of the Tinker Talks podcast, host Mark Hybers sits down for a powerful and reflective conversation with Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex (OC-ALC) Commander, as he prepares to transition from his role.
This isn’t just a farewell—it’s a deep dive into two years of innovation, transformation, and leadership behind the scenes at the OC-ALC. From standing up a future-focused “Digital Depot” to preparing the workforce for 2050’s sustainment demands, Moore discusses the sweeping changes and enduring challenges of leading one of the Air Force’s most complex and vital logistics complex.
Moore shares valuable leadership insights and reflects on the impact of civilian artisans, first-line supervisors, and a culture of innovation.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 17:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87184
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111093231.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:01
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tinker Talks Podcast: A Farewell Conversation with Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.