Marine Minute: 24-25 (AUDIO)

WELCOME I’M LANCE CORPORAL JAZLYN BAKER WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!







U.S. MARINES WITH 14TH MARINE REGIMENT, 4TH MARINE DIVISION, LIVE-FIRED M777 HOWITZERS DURING REGIMENTAL FIRE EXERCISE AT CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA.







FIREX IS A REGIMENT LEVEL EXERCISE THAT INCREASES THE MARINES’ CAPABILITIES AND ENHANCES OPERATIONAL READINESS.







AS 14TH MARINE REGIMENT CONCLUDES THEIR TRAINING, WE SHIFT OUR FOCUS TO MARINES WITH 31ST MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT PATROLLING THE SKIES ON A CH-53E SUPER STALLION HELICOPTER DURING FLIGHT OPERATIONS IN THE CORAL SEA.









BY CONDUCTING ROUTINE AREA PATROLS, THESE MARINES ARE ABLE TO WORK WITH OUR PARTNERS AND ALLIES WHILE DEMONSTRATING THE LETHAL CAPABILITIES OF THE 31ST MEU.







THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.







SEMPER FIDELIS!