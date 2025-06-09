The Palmetto Guardian Episode 173

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian, we continue our conversation with Maj. Gen. Robin Stilwell, the 30th Adjutant General of South Carolina. We delve into the significance of family support in the military, the value of relationships, and leadership insights. Gen. Stilwell shares personal reflections and advice for service members, emphasizing the importance of enjoying and appreciating the present moment in their military careers. He encourages listeners to focus on making a difference rather than solely seeking promotions or higher ranks. Tune in for valuable insights from experienced leaders in the South Carolina National Guard. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Maj. Karla Evans with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.