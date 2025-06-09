Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Palmetto Guardian Episode 173

    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian, we continue our conversation with Maj. Gen. Robin Stilwell, the 30th Adjutant General of South Carolina. We delve into the significance of family support in the military, the value of relationships, and leadership insights. Gen. Stilwell shares personal reflections and advice for service members, emphasizing the importance of enjoying and appreciating the present moment in their military careers. He encourages listeners to focus on making a difference rather than solely seeking promotions or higher ranks. Tune in for valuable insights from experienced leaders in the South Carolina National Guard. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Maj. Karla Evans with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 22:32
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87118
    Filename: 2506/DOD_111086320.mp3
    Length: 00:17:36
    Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    TAGS

    Adjutant General
    leadership
    south carolina national guard
    scng
    palmetto guardian podcast
    Military Podcasting

