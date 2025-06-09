The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 66.5 – Introducing TRP Unfiltered!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87096" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Trident Room Podcast (TRP) team is launching an all-new series delivering authentic conversation on current, topical issues. Each episode of TRP Unfiltered features a round table of podcast hosts, NPS students and their guests tackling a random question submitted by TRP listeners … Just the kind of stout conversation you’d expect from the Trident Room Podcast.



Up first, what is the best (and worst) leadership advice you have ever received?



-----------------



The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation. www.npsfoundation.org. For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at https://www.nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!



Tags: NPS, Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, California, Navy, Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, U.S., United States, Coast Guard, DOD, Military Education, Podcast, Military Podcast, The Trident Room, The Trident Room Podcast



The views expressed in this podcast are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.