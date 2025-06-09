Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 66.5 – Introducing TRP Unfiltered!

    The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 66.5 – Introducing TRP Unfiltered!

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Abreen Padeken 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    The Trident Room Podcast (TRP) team is launching an all-new series delivering authentic conversation on current, topical issues. Each episode of TRP Unfiltered features a round table of podcast hosts, NPS students and their guests tackling a random question submitted by TRP listeners … Just the kind of stout conversation you’d expect from the Trident Room Podcast.

    Up first, what is the best (and worst) leadership advice you have ever received?

    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation. www.npsfoundation.org. For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at https://www.nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!

    Tags: NPS, Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, California, Navy, Army, Marine Corps, Air Force, U.S., United States, Coast Guard, DOD, Military Education, Podcast, Military Podcast, The Trident Room, The Trident Room Podcast

    The views expressed in this podcast are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. government, the Department of Defense, the U.S. Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.

    This work, The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 66.5 – Introducing TRP Unfiltered!, by SA Abreen Padeken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

