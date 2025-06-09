Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Palmetto Guardian Episode 172

    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Maj. Gen. Robin Stilwell, the 30th adjutant general of the South Carolina. We discuss Gen. Stilwell's vision for the South Carolina National Guard and his strategic priorities for the future. Gen. Stilwell, a Greenville native, has a distinguished military career that began in 1985 and includes numerous leadership positions and deployments. His accolades include the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star. This episode provides an in-depth look at Gen. Stilwell's extensive experience and insights into the direction of the South Carolina National Guard. Tune in for part one, a compelling conversation about leadership, service, and the future of the National Guard. Join us next week for the continuation of this interview in part two. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Maj. Karla Evans with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 15:47
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:23:01
    TAGS

    south carolina national guard
    The Adjuant General
    scng
    strategic priorities
    military podcast
    plametto guardian podcast

