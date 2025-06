Marine Minute: 23.2-25 (AUDIO)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87036" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

WELCOME I’M LANCE CORPORAL ANDRA MARTON-SALGADO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



U.S. MARINES FROM ACROSS THE GLOBE AND NASHVILLIANS COME TOGETHER TO CELEBRATE 25O YEARS OF THE MARINE CORPS AT MUSIC CITY CENTER DURING MARINE WEEK IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE.



THIS EVENT WAS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, AND MARINES, PAST AND PRESENT, WHO ENJOYED PERFORMANCES FROM MARINES WITH THE 2ND MARINE AIRCRAFT WING BAND AND SILENT DRILL PLATOON.



U.S. MARINE CORPS SERGEANT MAJOR CARLOS A. RUIZ, THE SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE MARINE CORPS, SPEAKS AT THE EVENT ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF MARINE WEEK.



"IT’S A WAY FOR THE CORPS TO REACH TO THE COMMUNITIES TO CONNECT THE CIVILIAN SECTOR TO THE MARINES, THAT WE’RE NOT STRANGERS TO EACH OTHER, THAT THE MARINES COME FROM THE COMMUNITIES AND WHEN THEY’RE DONE WITH THEIR SERVICE, THEY RETURN, THEY BECOME LEADERS OF THE COMMUNITY.”



MARINE WEEKS HAPPEN EVERY YEAR, HOWEVER THIS YEAR’S MARINE WEEKS ARE SPECIAL BECAUSE THIS YEAR MARKS 250 YEARS OF LEGACY FOR THE MARINE CORPS.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!