    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 28 Inside DINFOS: Lt. Col. Angel Jackson on Shaping Tomorrow’s Military Communicators

    06.05.2025

    Audio by John Rous 

    Defense Information School

    What does it take to lead in today’s fast-changing information battlespace? Host Jack Rous sits down with Lt. Col. Angel Jackson, Director of the Public Affairs & Communication Strategy Directorate, for an inside look at how DINFOS is preparing military officers for the future of communication. From course innovations and digital strategy to the unique perspectives of international students, discover how the next generation of leaders is being trained to inform, and adapt. Whether you’re a seasoned communicator or just starting out, this episode is your front-row seat to the evolution of military public affairs.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 15:16
    Length: 00:36:35
