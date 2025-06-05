What does it take to lead in today’s fast-changing information battlespace? Host Jack Rous sits down with Lt. Col. Angel Jackson, Director of the Public Affairs & Communication Strategy Directorate, for an inside look at how DINFOS is preparing military officers for the future of communication. From course innovations and digital strategy to the unique perspectives of international students, discover how the next generation of leaders is being trained to inform, and adapt. Whether you’re a seasoned communicator or just starting out, this episode is your front-row seat to the evolution of military public affairs.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 15:16
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86962
|Filename:
|2506/DOD_111052861.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:35
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 28 Inside DINFOS: Lt. Col. Angel Jackson on Shaping Tomorrow’s Military Communicators, by John Rous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.