The DINFOS Way - Ep. 28 Inside DINFOS: Lt. Col. Angel Jackson on Shaping Tomorrow’s Military Communicators

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/86962" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

What does it take to lead in today’s fast-changing information battlespace? Host Jack Rous sits down with Lt. Col. Angel Jackson, Director of the Public Affairs & Communication Strategy Directorate, for an inside look at how DINFOS is preparing military officers for the future of communication. From course innovations and digital strategy to the unique perspectives of international students, discover how the next generation of leaders is being trained to inform, and adapt. Whether you’re a seasoned communicator or just starting out, this episode is your front-row seat to the evolution of military public affairs.