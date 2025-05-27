Tinker Talks Podcast: Civil Air Patrol

In the latest edition of the Tinker Talks Podcast, Clayton Cummins sits down with Col. David McCollum. the Commander of the Civil Air Patrol Oklahoma Wing, McCollum, discusses how he and his team of volunteer members support the Sooner state.