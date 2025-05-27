Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks Podcast: Civil Air Patrol

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Audio by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    In the latest edition of the Tinker Talks Podcast, Clayton Cummins sits down with Col. David McCollum. the Commander of the Civil Air Patrol Oklahoma Wing, McCollum, discusses how he and his team of volunteer members support the Sooner state.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 17:11
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:35:01
    civil air patrol
    Tinker Air Force Base

