1st Lt. Russell Meadows, fire support officer, and Staff Sgt. Joshua Lynch, a fire support non-commissioned officer with 1st Battalion, 107th Field Artillery Detachment 1, Maryland Army National Guard and Master Sgt. Timo, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller with the Estonian Air Force, Air Support Operation Squadron, discuss their involvement in Exercise Hedgehog 25 and the partnership between the Maryland Army National Guard and Estonia near Võru, Estonia, May 14, 2025. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Rachel Hall)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 14:07
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86575
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_111001653.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:43
|Location:
|VõRU, EE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland National Guard Strengthens Ties with Estonia During Exercise Hedgehog 25, by SGT Rachel Hall and SSG Joseph Novak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.