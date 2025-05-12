Maryland National Guard Strengthens Ties with Estonia During Exercise Hedgehog 25

1st Lt. Russell Meadows, fire support officer, and Staff Sgt. Joshua Lynch, a fire support non-commissioned officer with 1st Battalion, 107th Field Artillery Detachment 1, Maryland Army National Guard and Master Sgt. Timo, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller with the Estonian Air Force, Air Support Operation Squadron, discuss their involvement in Exercise Hedgehog 25 and the partnership between the Maryland Army National Guard and Estonia near Võru, Estonia, May 14, 2025. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Rachel Hall)