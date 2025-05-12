Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland National Guard Strengthens Ties with Estonia During Exercise Hedgehog 25

    VõRU, ESTONIA

    05.14.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Rachel Hall and Staff Sgt. Joseph Novak

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Russell Meadows, fire support officer, and Staff Sgt. Joshua Lynch, a fire support non-commissioned officer with 1st Battalion, 107th Field Artillery Detachment 1, Maryland Army National Guard and Master Sgt. Timo, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller with the Estonian Air Force, Air Support Operation Squadron, discuss their involvement in Exercise Hedgehog 25 and the partnership between the Maryland Army National Guard and Estonia near Võru, Estonia, May 14, 2025. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Rachel Hall)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 14:07
    National Guard Bureau
    State Partnership Program
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    TFIron

