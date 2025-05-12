Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Chap Chat Ep 5

    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    In this episode of Chap Chat, Chaplain Denny interviews Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Vargas, a dedicated member of the South Carolina National Guard. With a heartfelt introduction, Denny expresses admiration for Carlos’s deep care for soldiers, highlighting the genuine passion he brings to his role. Carlos shares his journey from Costa Rica to the United States, revealing that his desire to become a citizen in the early 2000s led him to join the military. He reflects on the significant opportunities he received through education and service, as well as how a part-time military commitment has evolved into a fulfilling 19-year career. Tune in to hear more about Carlos’s inspiring story and the impact of military service on his life.

    TAGS

    service
    south carolina national guard
    scng
    palmetto guardian podcast
    military podcast
    chap chat

