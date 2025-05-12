In this episode of Chap Chat, Chaplain Denny interviews Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Vargas, a dedicated member of the South Carolina National Guard. With a heartfelt introduction, Denny expresses admiration for Carlos’s deep care for soldiers, highlighting the genuine passion he brings to his role. Carlos shares his journey from Costa Rica to the United States, revealing that his desire to become a citizen in the early 2000s led him to join the military. He reflects on the significant opportunities he received through education and service, as well as how a part-time military commitment has evolved into a fulfilling 19-year career. Tune in to hear more about Carlos’s inspiring story and the impact of military service on his life.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2025 17:20
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|86537
|Filename:
|2505/DOD_110997047.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:49
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Palmetto Guardian - Chap Chat Ep 5, by SSG Chelsea Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
