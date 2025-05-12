Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Conversations with the commander: SHAPE BSG

    Conversations with the commander: SHAPE BSG

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    05.14.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. Army Col. Andy Croy, the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Base Support Group commander, talks live on American Forces Network Benelux to answer questions from the community on SHAPE, Belgium, May 14, 2025. This is his monthly radio segment: Conversations with the commander: SHAPE BSG. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.14.2025 07:27
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 86518
    Filename: 2505/DOD_110993061.mp3
    Length: 00:09:55
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Conversations with the commander: SHAPE BSG, by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download