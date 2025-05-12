The DINFOS Way - Ep. 27 Forging the Future Force: Communicating the Army’s Transformation with Col. Dave Butler

In this episode of The DINFOS Way, host Jack Rous sits down with Col. Dave Butler, Strategic Advisor for Communications and Outreach to the Chief of Staff of the Army, to unpack the sweeping transformation underway across the U.S. Army.
Drawing on his vast experience as a communicator Col. Butler offers an insider’s perspective on the Army’s drive to become a leaner, more agile, and technologically advanced force. Topics discussed include how the Army is consolidating commands, embracing Multi-Domain Operations, and accelerating modernization; all while navigating the challenges of strategic communication in a rapidly evolving information environment.
Whether you’re a military communicator, public affairs professional, or simply interested in the future of defense, this episode delivers insights and practical advice for leading through change. Don’t miss Col. Butler’s guidance for communicators at every level as the Army forges its path ahead.
