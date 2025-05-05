Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 26 Strengthening PA Partnerships: Maj. Evelyne Lemire on Canadian Insights and DINFOS Collaboration

    FT. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Audio by John Rous 

    Defense Information School

    In this episode of The DINFOS Way, host Jack Rous sits down with Maj. Evelyne Lemire, Officer Responsible for Training Design and Review at Canada’s Defence Public Affairs Learning Centre. Discover how DPALC shapes the next generation of Canadian Armed Forces public affairs professionals, the unique challenges and opportunities of training in a rapidly evolving media landscape, and what DINFOS and DPALC can learn from each other as allied institutions. From the impact of technology and AI to real-world lessons in crisis communication, Maj. Lemire shares insights and stories that will inspire communicators at every stage of their careers. Whether you’re curious about international partnerships or looking to sharpen your own PA skills, this episode is packed with actionable takeaways and fresh perspectives.

