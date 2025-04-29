Tinker Talks Podcast: Col. Janet Eberle, 72nd Air Base Wing Staff Judge Advocate

The latest episode of the Tinker Talks podcast dives into the critical world of military law with Col. Janet Eberle, the Staff Judge Advocate for the 72nd Air Base Wing. With decades of service in the Air Force and a sharp legal mind, Col. Eberle offers listeners a rare, behind-the-scenes look at how justice and readiness go hand-in-hand on base and beyond.



Eberle discusses her career in the Air Force and shares how the legal profession plays a vital role in maintaining good order and discipline across the force. She also breaks down what happens when an Airman is charged with an offense off base and how jurisdiction is determined. She also explains the differences between military and civilian justice systems, providing a clear picture of how court-martial proceedings differ from civilian trials.



Legal Assistance Readiness Week, a dedicated effort to provide legal services that support Airmen’s personal readiness—from powers of attorney and wills to notary services and more.