Editor's Note - Future Airlift

Extended version of the Airman Magazine Editor's note for the Future Airlift issue.



As the Air Force prepares itself for the for the future of armed conflict, it empowers Airmen to find new and innovative ways to remain at the forefront of air superiority.



Air Mobility Command, the nation’s rapid global mobility enterprise, is the cornerstone of our nation’s ability to protect its interests and to respond to crises globally. AMC Airmen are testing, evaluating, and introducing new tactics, techniques, and procedures, to maximize the capability of the assets it has, and to integrate new capabilities seamlessly.



In this issue of Airman Magazine, we visit Little Rock AFB and spoke to the tactical airlift professionals at the 19th Airlift Wing about the innovative strategies they’re developing to advance long-range C-130J capabilities, and to Scott AFB to witness the 375th AES’s Air Battle Lab’s efforts piloting new procedures and equipment to be integrated Air Fore-wide.



Finally, we sat down with Maj. Gen. Gerald Donohue, AMC’s Director of Operations, Strategic Deterrence, and Nuclear Integration, about maintaining American airlift’s strategic advantage.



Through these initiatives, the Air Force is ensuring that Airmen and Guardians are ready and equipped to for the future fight.



(U.S. Air Force Audio by Tyler Prince.)