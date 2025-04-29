Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks Podcast: Chief Christopher Gradel, 72nd Air Base Wing Command Chief

    Tinker Talks Podcast: Chief Christopher Gradel, 72nd Air Base Wing Command Chief

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Audio by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Chief Christopher Gradel, Command Chief Master Sergeant of the 72nd Air Base Wing, is the latest guest on the Tinker Talks Podcast.

    The Texas native has the important task of leading and mentoring all of the enlisted Airmen in the Airbase Wing. Gradel’s job is a balancing act of gruff, no-nonsense chief, to a softer approach of listening and providing sage guidance. But the most important task is to lay out his priorities, instill a warrior ethos and prepare his Airmen for whatever challenges they may face.

    It won’t take long for you, the listener, to understand why Chief Gradel was selected as the Command Chief. He leads with a laser focus and is truly an Airman’s leader.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 17:16
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86168
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110958162.mp3
    Length: 00:50:26
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks Podcast: Chief Christopher Gradel, 72nd Air Base Wing Command Chief, by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tinker Talks Podcast

