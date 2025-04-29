Tinker Talks Podcast: Chief Christopher Gradel, 72nd Air Base Wing Command Chief

Chief Christopher Gradel, Command Chief Master Sergeant of the 72nd Air Base Wing, is the latest guest on the Tinker Talks Podcast.



The Texas native has the important task of leading and mentoring all of the enlisted Airmen in the Airbase Wing. Gradel’s job is a balancing act of gruff, no-nonsense chief, to a softer approach of listening and providing sage guidance. But the most important task is to lay out his priorities, instill a warrior ethos and prepare his Airmen for whatever challenges they may face.



It won’t take long for you, the listener, to understand why Chief Gradel was selected as the Command Chief. He leads with a laser focus and is truly an Airman’s leader.