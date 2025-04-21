Inside the Castle - Ep. 159 Build Strong With Us Series - Eric Daniels

Welcome to the Build Strong With Us podcast series where we give our listeners an opportunity to learn more about the people, mission impact, and career opportunities our personnel experience within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In this edition, we talk with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) Eric Daniels with the Talent Acquisition Center of Excellence. Eric began working in the field of talent acquisition while in uniform as an Army recruiter. After retiring, he explored other career opportunities, but the call to help the Army attract and retain top talent called him back. To suggest a topic for a future episode, email BuildStrongWithUs@usace.army.mil.