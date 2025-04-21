Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle - Ep. 159 Build Strong With Us Series - Eric Daniels

    Inside the Castle - Ep. 159 Build Strong With Us Series - Eric Daniels

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Audio by Emily M Chavolla 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    Welcome to the Build Strong With Us podcast series where we give our listeners an opportunity to learn more about the people, mission impact, and career opportunities our personnel experience within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In this edition, we talk with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) Eric Daniels with the Talent Acquisition Center of Excellence. Eric began working in the field of talent acquisition while in uniform as an Army recruiter. After retiring, he explored other career opportunities, but the call to help the Army attract and retain top talent called him back. To suggest a topic for a future episode, email BuildStrongWithUs@usace.army.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 15:03
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 86130
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110949341.mp3
    Length: 00:29:24
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle: Season 4
    Track # 15
    Disc # 1
    Year 2025
    Genre podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - Ep. 159 Build Strong With Us Series - Eric Daniels, by Emily M Chavolla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    podcast
    Inside the Castle
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download