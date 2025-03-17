Today’s episode is part of our “People First” series where we celebrate unity, empowerment and the Corps great asset, our people!
In this episode, the Inside the Castle team is joined by Chris Gaylord and Kerry Solan with the Portland District - the team behind one of the Corps’ most creative public affairs offices. Known for their humorous and engaging social media – including their famous cat and dog calendars – they’re redefining how the Corps connects with the public. We’ll dive into their creative process, the impact of humor in public communications, the lessons they’ve learned along the way.
Download your 2025 pet calendars here:
2025 Cat Calendar: https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll11/id/7214
2025 Dog Calendar: https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll11/id/7215
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2025 11:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|85358
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110872238.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:42
|Artist
|Inside the Castle
|Album
|Inside the Castle: Season 4
|Track #
|15
|Disc #
|1
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inside the Castle - People First Series - Ep. 157 Portland District’s Public Affairs Office on Being Responsibly Unhinged, by Emily M Chavolla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.