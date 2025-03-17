Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle - People First Series - Ep. 157 Portland District’s Public Affairs Office on Being Responsibly Unhinged

    Inside the Castle - People First Series - Ep. 157 Portland District’s Public Affairs Office on Being Responsibly Unhinged

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Audio by Emily M Chavolla 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    Today’s episode is part of our “People First” series where we celebrate unity, empowerment and the Corps great asset, our people!
    In this episode, the Inside the Castle team is joined by Chris Gaylord and Kerry Solan with the Portland District - the team behind one of the Corps’ most creative public affairs offices. Known for their humorous and engaging social media – including their famous cat and dog calendars – they’re redefining how the Corps connects with the public. We’ll dive into their creative process, the impact of humor in public communications, the lessons they’ve learned along the way.

    Download your 2025 pet calendars here:
    2025 Cat Calendar: https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll11/id/7214
    2025 Dog Calendar: https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll11/id/7215

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.19.2025 11:10
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 85358
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110872238.mp3
    Length: 00:40:42
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle: Season 4
    Track # 15
    Disc # 1
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - People First Series - Ep. 157 Portland District’s Public Affairs Office on Being Responsibly Unhinged, by Emily M Chavolla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Inside the Castle
    USACE Portland District
    podcast interview
    podcast show
    People First Series

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download