The Trident Room Podcast – Episode 65 – Lt. Cmdr. Colleen Wilmington – The Return of the Western Flyer

In this episode of the Trident Room Podcast, host U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Colleen Wilmington went onboard the Western Flyer in late 2024 for a discussion with members of the Western Flyer Foundation, then Education Director Dr. Rebecca Mostow and Science Manager Dr. Katie Thomas.

Wilmington discusses the historic Western Flyer’s complete restoration and return to Monterey Bay, along with the milestones achieved in her first year in service as a research vessel. Based out of Moss Landing, Calif., the Western Flyer Foundation was established to support community interactions and boost scientific outreach.

Built in 1937 for the sardine fishing industry in Monterey Bay, the Western Flyer made history in 1940 when John Steinbeck and Dr. Ed Ricketts sailed to the Sea of Cortez (Gulf of California), and the log was developed into one of Steinbeck’s classic works by the same name.

Following two sinkings and a full retrofit, the Flyer now supports docked educational programs for primary education programs, and underway programs supporting collegiate education programs. The use of one vessel between the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), California State University, Monterey Bay (CSUMB), and Monterey Peninsula College (MPC) is indicative of a rise in interest in oceanic studies, scarce opportunities for research at sea, and the unique oceanographic area in the vicinity of Monterey.

Interviews included a tour of the Western Flyer and discussion of the combination of historical and modern capabilities.

Since this interview, the Western Flyer has departed for a historic return to the Sea of Cortez, and is following closely to Steinbeck and Rickett’s original log. Get updates and follow the team’s progress at https://www.westernflyer.org/crews-log/.