    Raven Conversations: Episode 151 - My Journey in the National Guard, with MAJ (Ret.) Brian Nelson

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Raven Conversations - In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by MAJ (Ret.) Brian Nelson. Please tune in and listen to his journey in the Washington National Guard. He discusses his struggles, how he overcame them and his work with Unleashed at Stadium Bowl.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.15.2025 12:28
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:56:27
