Raven Conversations - In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by MAJ (Ret.) Brian Nelson. Please tune in and listen to his journey in the Washington National Guard. He discusses his struggles, how he overcame them and his work with Unleashed at Stadium Bowl.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2025 12:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:56:27
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 151 - My Journey in the National Guard, with MAJ (Ret.) Brian Nelson, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
