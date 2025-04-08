Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 150 - Col. (Ret.) Greg Allen

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by COL (Ret.) Gregory Allen, former commander of the 96th Troop Command. Please tune in and listen to his journey from active duty to the National Guard and his experiences as a leader in the organization.

