Raven Conversations: Episode 150 - Col. (Ret.) Greg Allen

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by COL (Ret.) Gregory Allen, former commander of the 96th Troop Command. Please tune in and listen to his journey from active duty to the National Guard and his experiences as a leader in the organization.