    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 25 - Teeing Up Success: Balancing Golf and Military Service with 2nd Lt. Rachel Heck

    FT. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Audio by John Rous 

    Defense Information School

    In this episode of "The DINFOS Way," we sit down with US Air Force Reserve 2nd Lt. Rachel Heck, a standout amateur golfer and recent graduate of the Public Affairs Qualifications course at the Defense Information School. Lt. Heck shares her journey balancing her athletic career with her role as a public affairs officer. She discusses how her experiences in golf have influenced her approach to military communications and leadership. Tune in as we explore Lt. Heck's path from the golf course to serving in the Air Force Reserve.

