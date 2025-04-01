The Trident Room Podcast – 64 – Maj. Kyle Schulz – Academic Arsenal Series, Food Security and Resilience in the Philippines

In this episode, U.S. Army Maj. Kyle Schulz, a recent graduate from NPS Defense Analysis program, joins Trident Room Podcast host U.S. Army Maj. Eric Czaja for a discussion on his path to service, career trajectory leading up to his studies at NPS, and a deep dive into his research exploring sustainable agriculture in the Philippines, and how sustainable agricultural practices support a whole of government approach to advancing the Resistance Operating Concept, strengthening resilience and resistance through food security and economic stability.



Maj. Schulz completed undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He received his commission as a Signal Officer through Officer Candidate School, and spent the first few years of his career supporting Psychological Operations at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. After successfully completing the Civil Affairs Qualification Course he has served as a Team Leader, Company Civil Military Operations Chief, and HHC Commander within the 95th Civil Affairs Brigade and the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School. He completed his master’s degree in Defense Analysis, as well as a certificate in Applied Cyber Operations at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) in December 2024.



NPS Trident Room Podcast host U.S. Army Maj. Eric Czaja commissioned from Marquette University in 2011 as an Infantry Officer. After serving in 2nd ID at Fort Lewis, Wash., Czaja attended Special Forces Assessment and selection. After completing the Special Forces Qualification Course, Czaja was an Operation Detachment Alpha Team Leader in 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Czaja graduated from NPS in 2024, and is currently assigned to NPS as a research faculty member in the NPS Department of Defense Analysis.