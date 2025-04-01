Raven Conversations: Episode 149 - Col. (Ret.) Bill Pola

Raven Conversations - In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by COL (Ret) Bill Pola, previous commander of the 2nd Battalion, 205th Regimental Training Institute. Join us as he talks about his career while in the Washington National Guard and his career afterward.