    Raven Conversations: Episode 149 - Col. (Ret.) Bill Pola

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Raven Conversations - In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by COL (Ret) Bill Pola, previous commander of the 2nd Battalion, 205th Regimental Training Institute. Join us as he talks about his career while in the Washington National Guard and his career afterward.

    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:44:15
    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 149 - Col. (Ret.) Bill Pola, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    audio
    Podacst

