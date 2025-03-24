Raven Conversations - In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by COL Matthew Cooper, United States Property and Fiscal Officer.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2025 15:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|85491
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110886942.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:49
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 149 - Col. Matthew Cooper, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.