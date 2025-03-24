AFN Benelux Newsbreak: Greece National Day and Come to Greece Event

American Forces Network Benelux reports on current and past events on Greece’s National Day and the “Come to Greece” event, Mar. 24 2025, for a radio broadcast out of SHAPE, Belgium highlighting both the historic 1821 revolution and an evening of Mediterranean celebration hosted by the Ladies of Greece. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airmen Josiah Brown and Alexis Sandoval)