    AFN Benelux Newsbreak: Greece National Day and Come to Greece Event

    SHAPE, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    03.24.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown and Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval

    AFN Benelux

    American Forces Network Benelux reports on current and past events on Greece’s National Day and the “Come to Greece” event, Mar. 24 2025, for a radio broadcast out of SHAPE, Belgium highlighting both the historic 1821 revolution and an evening of Mediterranean celebration hosted by the Ladies of Greece. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airmen Josiah Brown and Alexis Sandoval)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025 07:15
    Category: Recording
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Benelux Newsbreak: Greece National Day and Come to Greece Event, by SrA Josiah Brown and SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Greece National Day, National Days at NATO, NATO, SHAPE, Belgium

