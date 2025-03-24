Sunrise Sessions with DJ Siah

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85469" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

SUPREME HEADQUARTERS ALLIED POWERS EUROPE (SHAPE), Belgium (Mar. 26, 2025) - An hour-long scoped radio cut highlighting a DJ's on-air skills, show preparation, board operation, and overall execution. Edited to focus solely on the DJ's performance, excluding music and advertisements. American Forces Network (AFN) Benelux, broadcasting from SHAPE, supports the U.S. Air Force and NATO mission by delivering critical information, command messaging, and entertainment to service members and their families stationed across Europe. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)