Airman Magazine Editor's Note: Future Airlift

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85423" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

As the Air Force prepares itself for the future of armed conflict, it empowers Airmen to find new and innovative ways to remain at the forefront of air superiority. In this issue of Airman Magazine, we visit Little Rock AFB to speak to the tactical airlift professionals at the 19th Airlift Wing about the innovative strategies they’re developing to advance long-range C-130J capabilities, and to Scott AFB to witness the 375th AES’s Air Battle Lab’s efforts piloting new procedures and equipment to be integrated Air Fore-wide. Through these initiatives, the Air Force is ensuring that Airmen and Guardians are ready and equipped to for the future fight. (U.S. Air Force audio by Tyler Prince)