As the Air Force prepares itself for the future of armed conflict, it empowers Airmen to find new and innovative ways to remain at the forefront of air superiority. In this issue of Airman Magazine, we visit Little Rock AFB to speak to the tactical airlift professionals at the 19th Airlift Wing about the innovative strategies they’re developing to advance long-range C-130J capabilities, and to Scott AFB to witness the 375th AES’s Air Battle Lab’s efforts piloting new procedures and equipment to be integrated Air Fore-wide. Through these initiatives, the Air Force is ensuring that Airmen and Guardians are ready and equipped to for the future fight. (U.S. Air Force audio by Tyler Prince)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 10:15
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85423
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110876792.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman Magazine Editor's Note: Future Airlift, by Tyler Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.