At Altitude: Airlift's Strategic Advantage with Maj. Gen. Gerald Donohue

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85422" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

As the Air Force prepares itself for the future of armed conflict, it empowers Airmen to find new and innovative ways to remain at the forefront of air superiority. Maj. Gen. Donohue, AMC's Director of Operations, Strategic Deterrence, and Nuclear Integration, speaks about the necessity for Airmen to find new ways to operate in contested environments and strengthening the nations rapid global mobility enterprise. (U.S. Air Force audio by Tyler Prince)