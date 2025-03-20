Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    At Altitude: Airlift's Strategic Advantage with Maj. Gen. Gerald Donohue

    UNITED STATES

    01.21.2025

    Audio by Tyler Prince  

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    As the Air Force prepares itself for the future of armed conflict, it empowers Airmen to find new and innovative ways to remain at the forefront of air superiority. Maj. Gen. Donohue, AMC's Director of Operations, Strategic Deterrence, and Nuclear Integration, speaks about the necessity for Airmen to find new ways to operate in contested environments and strengthening the nations rapid global mobility enterprise. (U.S. Air Force audio by Tyler Prince)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 10:15
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85422
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110876786.mp3
    Length: 00:38:47
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, At Altitude: Airlift's Strategic Advantage with Maj. Gen. Gerald Donohue, by Tyler Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airlift
    Mobility Air Force
    Strategic Advantage

