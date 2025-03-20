At Altitude: Airlift's Strategic Advantage with Maj. Gen. Gerald Donohue

As the Air Force prepares itself for the future of armed conflict, it empowers Airmen to find new and innovative ways to remain at the forefront of air superiority. Maj. Gen. Donohue, AMC's Director of Operations, Strategic Deterrence, and Nuclear Integration, speaks about the necessity for Airmen to find new ways to operate in contested environments and strengthening the nations rapid global mobility enterprise. (U.S. Air Force audio by Tyler Prince)
