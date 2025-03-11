Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 24 - DINFOS PAVILION: Empowering Warriors in the Information Battlespace

    03.06.2025

    Audio by Sandra Lenyard 

    Defense Information School

    Discover DINFOS PAVILION. In this episode of The DINFOS Way podcast, host Jack Rous and DINFOS Provost Mary O'Shea explore the resources available at pavilion.dinfos.edu. Learn how this free platform equips elite warfighters with essential tools for crisis response, strategic messaging, and mission-critical communication. From crafting powerful press releases to mastering Adobe software for impactful visual storytelling, PAVILION is your gateway to excellence in military communication. Tune in to discover how this innovative resource supports the DOD's focus on lethality, readiness, and winning the information war. Whether you're a seasoned communicator or new to the field, this episode is your blueprint for leveraging PAVILION to strengthen America's defense capabilities.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 24 - DINFOS PAVILION: Empowering Warriors in the Information Battlespace, by Sandra Lenyard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

