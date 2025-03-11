Raven Conversations: Episode 146 - Washington National Guard State Partnership Program Stryker Exchange

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we take you on location to the Kingdom of Thailand, where we are joined by CW4 Ricky Thomas, Joint Force Headquarters Senior Maintenance Warrant Officer and 1SG Jacob Harrington, 1st Battalion 205th Regiment Regional Training Institute Chief Instructor. Tune in as they discuss the ongoing relationship with the Royal Thai Army through the State Partnership Program and the Stryker Maintenance Subject Matter Expert Exchange.