    Raven Conversations: Episode 146 - Washington National Guard State Partnership Program Stryker Exchange

    THAILAND

    03.04.2025

    Audio by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, we take you on location to the Kingdom of Thailand, where we are joined by CW4 Ricky Thomas, Joint Force Headquarters Senior Maintenance Warrant Officer and 1SG Jacob Harrington, 1st Battalion 205th Regiment Regional Training Institute Chief Instructor. Tune in as they discuss the ongoing relationship with the Royal Thai Army through the State Partnership Program and the Stryker Maintenance Subject Matter Expert Exchange.

