    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 03/06/2025

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The 2025 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 22.1 MAF, 86% of average. The runoff forecast is based on current soil moisture conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks. Average is 25.7 MAF. The March 3 mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 89% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 91% of average. By March 1, about 79% of the total mountain snowfall has typically accumulated. Mountain snow normally peaks near April 17.

    Date Posted: 03.06.2025 16:06
    Length: 00:36:34
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    TAGS

    drought
    Missouri River
    Runoff Forecast
    Monthly Update

