Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 03/06/2025

The 2025 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 22.1 MAF, 86% of average. The runoff forecast is based on current soil moisture conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks. Average is 25.7 MAF. The March 3 mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 89% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 91% of average. By March 1, about 79% of the total mountain snowfall has typically accumulated. Mountain snow normally peaks near April 17.
03.06.2025
03.06.2025
Recording
|85145
|2503/DOD_110848170.mp3
|00:36:34
OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|7
|0
|0
