Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 03/06/2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85145" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The 2025 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 22.1 MAF, 86% of average. The runoff forecast is based on current soil moisture conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks. Average is 25.7 MAF. The March 3 mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 89% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 91% of average. By March 1, about 79% of the total mountain snowfall has typically accumulated. Mountain snow normally peaks near April 17.