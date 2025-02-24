Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCCC Policy and Defense Day

    BRUSSELS, BRUXELLES-CAPITALE, RéGION DE (FR), BRUSSELS HOOFDSTEDELIJK GEWEST (NL), BELGIUM

    01.28.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    AFN Benelux

    Nearly 200 military chaplains and religious leaders from across the globe gathered at the Belgian Senate building in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 28, 2025. The chaplains and religious leaders gathered to discuss Europe’s role in a stable world order, managing religious and philosophical convictions, the importance of inter-world-view dialog and Belgian military chaplaincies during the 36th annual International Chief of Chaplains Conference. (U.S. Air Force Audio by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

