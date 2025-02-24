IMCCC Opening Ceremony

Nearly 200 military chaplains and religious leaders from across the globe gathered at the Church of Saint James in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 27, 2025. The chaplains and religious leaders gathered to kick off the 36th annual International Chief of Chaplains Conference. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)