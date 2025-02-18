Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 145 - Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Jeremy "Java" Horn

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2025

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, Brig. Gen. (R) Jeremy Horn talks about his career after retiring from the Washington National Guard with Alaska and Horizon Airlines

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.21.2025 13:17
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:24:57
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    podcast
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard

