    Raven Conversations: Episode 144 - My National Guard Story with Maj. Drew Nevins

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by Maj. Drew Nevins, Information Operations officer with the 156th Information Operations Battalion. Drew shares his Guard story, talks about his time in recruiting, military police, but also as a civilian working for Amazon.

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 144 - My National Guard Story with Maj. Drew Nevins, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Public Affairs
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard

