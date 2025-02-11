Raven Conversations: Episode 144 - My National Guard Story with Maj. Drew Nevins

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by Maj. Drew Nevins, Information Operations officer with the 156th Information Operations Battalion. Drew shares his Guard story, talks about his time in recruiting, military police, but also as a civilian working for Amazon.