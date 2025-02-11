Raven Conversations: Episode 143 - Think Twice: Educating and Bringing Awareness, with MAJ Shaun Neil

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by MAJ Shaun Neil, a member of the 56th Theater Information Operations Group. Tune in as he talks about his career in the National Guard and how he got involved with Think Twice.
Learn more about Think Twice at https://www.duiprevention.org
On Instagram @thinktwice_savelives and Facebook at Think twice save lives
