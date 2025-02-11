Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raven Conversations: Episode 143 - Think Twice: Educating and Bringing Awareness, with MAJ Shaun Neil

    Raven Conversations: Episode 143 - Think Twice: Educating and Bringing Awareness, with MAJ Shaun Neil

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by MAJ Shaun Neil, a member of the 56th Theater Information Operations Group. Tune in as he talks about his career in the National Guard and how he got involved with Think Twice.

    Learn more about Think Twice at https://www.duiprevention.org
    On Instagram @thinktwice_savelives and Facebook at Think twice save lives

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2025 18:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84783
    Filename: 2502/DOD_110811343.mp3
    Length: 00:15:46
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 143 - Think Twice: Educating and Bringing Awareness, with MAJ Shaun Neil, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Public Affairs
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download