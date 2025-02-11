In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by SGM (R) Bob Sweeney, President of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS). Tune in as he speaks about his journey in the National Guard and how he continues to serve service members through EANGUS.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 18:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84782
|Filename:
|2502/DOD_110811339.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:11
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 142 - Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States w/ Bob Sweeney, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS
