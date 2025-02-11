Raven Conversations: Episode 142 - Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States w/ Bob Sweeney

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by SGM (R) Bob Sweeney, President of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS). Tune in as he speaks about his journey in the National Guard and how he continues to serve service members through EANGUS.