    Raven Conversations: Episode 140 - Recruit Sustainment Program with SFC Rebecca Gaines

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, SFC Rebecca Gines, the Recruit Sustainment Program Area 2 NCOIC, discusses RSP and how it has helped soldiers during their Initial Entry Training.

    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
