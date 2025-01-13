In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by MAJ Josh Sternberg, Commander of 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry, A Troop. Tune in as he shares his journey in the National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 19:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84351
|Filename:
|2501/DOD_110769302.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:19
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 139 - My Guard Story with Maj. Josh Sternberg, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.