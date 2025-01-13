Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #31: Wellbot: An innovative system to maintain relief wells

    Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #31: Wellbot: An innovative system to maintain relief wells

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Audio by Christopher Kieffer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    Taylor Rycroft from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center's (ERDC) Environmental Laboratory talks about ERDC's Wellbot technology during a Jan. 7, 2025 episode of the Power of ERDC podcast. Rycroft is a research environmental engineer. Topics include relief wells (2:51), the current challenges of maintaining them (6:57), and what led to the development of Wellbot (18:48). Rycroft also discusses Wellbot’s capabilities (10:30), the collaborative effort that launched it (19:49) and other ways this technology can be applied (26:43). The Power of ERDC podcast is a behind-the-scenes look at ERDC’s involvement in solving some of the nation’s toughest engineering challenges.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 12:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84316
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110764338.mp3
    Length: 00:30:29
    Artist U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center
    Year 2025
    Location: VICKSBURG, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #31: Wellbot: An innovative system to maintain relief wells, by Christopher Kieffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    robot
    podcast
    dams
    levees
    relief well
    autonomy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download