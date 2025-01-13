Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #31: Wellbot: An innovative system to maintain relief wells

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84316" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Taylor Rycroft from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center's (ERDC) Environmental Laboratory talks about ERDC's Wellbot technology during a Jan. 7, 2025 episode of the Power of ERDC podcast. Rycroft is a research environmental engineer. Topics include relief wells (2:51), the current challenges of maintaining them (6:57), and what led to the development of Wellbot (18:48). Rycroft also discusses Wellbot’s capabilities (10:30), the collaborative effort that launched it (19:49) and other ways this technology can be applied (26:43). The Power of ERDC podcast is a behind-the-scenes look at ERDC’s involvement in solving some of the nation’s toughest engineering challenges.