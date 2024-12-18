Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NB: French Led Medic Training and Vaccination Event

    BELGIUM

    12.26.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval 

    AFN Benelux

    American Forces Network Benelux reports on future events, French Led Medic Training and Vaccination Event, Dec. 26, 2024, for a radio broadcast out of SHAPE, Belgium. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval and Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 07:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84131
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110753064.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NB: French Led Medic Training and Vaccination Event, by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

