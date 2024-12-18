Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NB: Holiday Message and R&B Night

    BELGIUM

    12.17.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval 

    AFN Benelux

    American Forces Network Benelux reports on future events, Holiday Message and R&B Night, Dec. 17, 2024, for a radio broadcast out of SHAPE, Belgium. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.27.2024 07:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84126
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110753059.mp3
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NB: Holiday Message and R&B Night, by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

