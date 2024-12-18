Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks Podcast: Chaplain Andrew Peck

    12.12.2024

    Audio by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Chapels on Air Force bases across the globe play a pivotal role in the spiritual health and readiness of Airmen and their families.
    The Tinker Chapel serves as a place of worship for service members and their families, providing a space to worship and receive spiritual support from chaplains, catering to a diverse range of faiths and denominations across the military, all while upholding the constitutional right to freedom of religion; essentially acting as a spiritual center for the Air Force community.
    In the latest edition of the Tinker Talks Podcast, Chaplain (Maj.) Andrew Peck discusses his new role as Chaplain, services the chapel offers and how to navigate the holidays.
    Peck is also spreading the word about an upcoming event, ‘Military Chaplaincy Explo: A Day in the Life,’ which will take place March 7, 2025, at Tinker AFB. This event is designed to provide attendees with an immersive look at military chaplaincy and the mission of the Chaplain Corps. It will feature opportunities to:
    • Learn about the daily life of a military chaplain
    • Enjoy lunch and hopeful conversation with Airmen currently serving on Tinker AFB
    • Tour an E-3 Sentry (AWACS) aircraft
    • Connect with Air Force, Army, and Navy recruiters to discuss service opportunities in Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserves.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 16:56
    Length: 00:41:31
