Raven Conversations: Episode 137 - Western Region Counter Drug Training Center, with LTC Marco Brettmann

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by LTC Marco Brettmann, Commandant of the Western Region Counter Drug Training Center. Listen in as LTC Brettmann talks about the Western Region Counter Drug Training Center and his career in the 420th Chemical Battalion.