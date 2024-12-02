Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 22 - “The Wizard” Ryan Hall

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 22 - “The Wizard” Ryan Hall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Audio by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    On this episode, Defense Information School instructor and host Jack Rous takes us on a field trip to 50/50 Martial Arts Academy in Falls Church, Virginia, to meet Ryan Hall—UFC fighter, Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, and owner of the academy. Known as “The Wizard,” Ryan discusses his journey from reality TV fame on The Ultimate Fighter to competing on UFC pay-per-view cards alongside legends like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones.

    Ryan shares insights into the role of communication in his career, including media training, managing high-pressure situations, and connecting with audiences. He also offers lessons learned that apply to public affairs and military communicators. Don’t miss this engaging conversation on discipline, excellence, and the power of effective storytelling!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 23:53
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 83732
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110712023.mp3
    Length: 00:29:58
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 22 - “The Wizard” Ryan Hall, by Peter Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download