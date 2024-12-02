The DINFOS Way - Ep. 22 - “The Wizard” Ryan Hall

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83732" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode, Defense Information School instructor and host Jack Rous takes us on a field trip to 50/50 Martial Arts Academy in Falls Church, Virginia, to meet Ryan Hall—UFC fighter, Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, and owner of the academy. Known as “The Wizard,” Ryan discusses his journey from reality TV fame on The Ultimate Fighter to competing on UFC pay-per-view cards alongside legends like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones.



Ryan shares insights into the role of communication in his career, including media training, managing high-pressure situations, and connecting with audiences. He also offers lessons learned that apply to public affairs and military communicators. Don’t miss this engaging conversation on discipline, excellence, and the power of effective storytelling!