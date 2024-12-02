On this episode, Defense Information School instructor and host Jack Rous takes us on a field trip to 50/50 Martial Arts Academy in Falls Church, Virginia, to meet Ryan Hall—UFC fighter, Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, and owner of the academy. Known as “The Wizard,” Ryan discusses his journey from reality TV fame on The Ultimate Fighter to competing on UFC pay-per-view cards alongside legends like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones.
Ryan shares insights into the role of communication in his career, including media training, managing high-pressure situations, and connecting with audiences. He also offers lessons learned that apply to public affairs and military communicators. Don’t miss this engaging conversation on discipline, excellence, and the power of effective storytelling!
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 23:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|83732
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110712023.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:58
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 22 - “The Wizard” Ryan Hall, by Peter Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.