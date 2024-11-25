Raven Conversations: Episode 134 - The Assistant Secretary of State - with COL (Ret) Kevin McMahan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83666" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by COL (Ret) Kevin McMahan, Washington Assistant Secretary of State. Tune in, as he speaks about his time in the National Guard and how he transitioned into serving as the Assistant Secretary of State.