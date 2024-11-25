Raven Conversations: Episode 133 - Overcoming Challenges in the Military, with COL Tim Ozmer

In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by COL Tim Ozmer, WA National Guard Director of Operations and Commander of the 205th Regional Training Institute. You don't want to miss out on this episode, as COL Ozmer shares his personal story about resiliency.